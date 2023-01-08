Saline MI
1-08-2023 2:49pm

Saline Area Schools Staff Retirement/Resignations Announced in Board of Ed Agenda

The Saline Board of Education will adopt a human resources report within its agenda Tuesday.

The consent agenda includes a human resources report from Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis. The report lists the following staffing changes:

  • Therese Birdsong, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement
  • William Elliot, Saline High School teacher, Dec. 31, retirement
  • Brian Heslip, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement
  • Christi Kotus, Liberty School paraeducator, Jan. 20, resignation
  • Sherry Levleit, Saline High School, food service assistant, Dec. 19, resignation
  • Scott Marvin, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement
  • Melissa Rappaport, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement
  • Bob Wild, bus driver, Jan. 13, retirement
