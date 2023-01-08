Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 9 - Friday, Jan 13

Snowbirds, eat your heart out. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year. Here's your forecast!

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan 10 - Saturday, Jan 14

Monday January 9

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 40° Low: 29° with a 1% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the W.

Tuesday January 10

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 32° with a 24% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SSE.

Wednesday January 11

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 41° Low: 35° with a 24% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSE.

Thursday January 12

Rain starting in the afternoon.

High: 40° Low: 32° with a 94% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the NNW.

Friday January 13

Foggy in the afternoon.

High: 36° Low: 20° with a 83% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.