1-08-2023 11:10pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 9 - Friday, Jan 13
Snowbirds, eat your heart out. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year. Here's your forecast!
...
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan 10 - Saturday, Jan 14
Monday January 9
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 40° Low: 29° with a 1% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the W.
Tuesday January 10
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 39° Low: 32° with a 24% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SSE.
Wednesday January 11
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 41° Low: 35° with a 24% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSE.
Thursday January 12
Rain starting in the afternoon.
High: 40° Low: 32° with a 94% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the NNW.
Friday January 13
Foggy in the afternoon.
High: 36° Low: 20° with a 83% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the NW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.