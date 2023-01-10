1-10-2023 2:21am
Saline Police and Fire Calls, Jan. 9, 2023
It was a decidedly more quiet day for Saline's emergency services.
This list, gleaned from scanner files, does not include all calls:
- 10:51 a.m. - Saline Police were dispatched to take care of a Christmas tree blocking traffic at Michigan Avenue and Davenport Street. Police moved it from the road and asked for DPW to collect it.
- 11:42 - Saline Fire was dispatched to help Milan Fire on Nabozny Drive for a reported structure fire in York Township, off of Judd Road, east of Platt Road.
- 1:56 p.m. - Saline Fire was dispatched to Russell Street for a child who suffered an injury after falling down a flight of stairs.