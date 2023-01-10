Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Open House Jan. 31

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has moved again.

The chamber, a local non-profit that promotes the local business community, has moved to 100 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 10, beneath Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.

The chamber will host an open house to show off its new space from 4-6 p.m., Jan. 31.

Snacks and beverages will be served at the event, which also offers a drawing for prizes and an opportunity for business networking.