St. Andrew to Host Blood Drive Feb. 5

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule an appointment at 866-MIBLOOD or visit www.versiti.org/MI.

Donors will receive a beanie cap, while supplies last.

Donors are reminded to eat a healthy meal and drink water before donating.