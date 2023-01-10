Crane Road Closed in Pittsfield Township

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Washtenaw County Road Commission closed Crane Road between Textile Road and US-12 in Pittsfield Township to perform emergency road repair work.

It is undetermined how long the repair work will take.

During the repair, WCRC will maintain access only for people who live, work, or own property within the project limits. All other traffic will be required to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route. DETOUR: Click here for the detour map.