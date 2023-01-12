1-12-2023 11:50pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Jan 15
The mild winter continues into mid-January - with some sunshine expected Saturday, as well.
Friday January 13
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 31° Low: 19° with a 16% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NNW.
Saturday January 14
Clear throughout the day.
High: 33° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the NNW.
Sunday January 15
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 27° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSE.
