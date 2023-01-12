Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Jan 15

The mild winter continues into mid-January - with some sunshine expected Saturday, as well.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Jan 15

Friday January 13

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 31° Low: 19° with a 16% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday January 14

Clear throughout the day.

High: 33° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the NNW.

Sunday January 15

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 27° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.