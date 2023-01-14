Saline Police & Fire Calls, Jan. 13, 2023

Here are some of the calls for service for the Saline Police Department and Saline Area Fire Department on Jan. 13.

8:55 a.m. - Fire dispatched to Moon Road and Willis Road for a motor vehicle crash. A black car was spotted in a ditch. There were no injuries.

12:38 p.m. - Police dispatched for a damaged front door at a business on the 100 block of South Ann Arbor Street.

10:00 a.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical on Riverview Drive.

11:01 a.m. - Fire dispatched. False alarm on Brecon Drive.

12:04 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical, 600 Lambkins Road.

2:08 p.m. - Fire dispatched for medical on the 8900 block of Moon Road.

2:51 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical on the 2200 block of Kimberwicke Court.

5:50 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical on the 4500 block of Crosscreek Drive.

6:13 p.m. - Police were dispatched for a car-vs-deer crash on Woodland Drive at Tefft Court. There were no injuries to anyone in the vehicle.