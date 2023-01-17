Saline MI
1-17-2023 1:19am

Free Popcorn Thursday at Emagine Saline

Celebrate National Popcorn Day at Emagine Saline. Guests will receive a free small 85oz. classic movie-style popcorn on Thursday, January 19, in celebration of National Popcorn Day. 

Enjoy Hollywood’s favorite snack while you watch a movie at your favorite Emagine location.

There is one free small popcorn per guest. Guests can upgrade to caramel, cheddar or OliveEpop popcorn for a small fee.

Movies playing include:

  • A Man Called Otto
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • House Party
  • M3GAN
  • Missing
  • Plane
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Whale
