Free Popcorn Thursday at Emagine Saline

Celebrate National Popcorn Day at Emagine Saline. Guests will receive a free small 85oz. classic movie-style popcorn on Thursday, January 19, in celebration of National Popcorn Day.

Enjoy Hollywood’s favorite snack while you watch a movie at your favorite Emagine location.

There is one free small popcorn per guest. Guests can upgrade to caramel, cheddar or OliveEpop popcorn for a small fee.

