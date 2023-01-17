1-17-2023 1:19am
Free Popcorn Thursday at Emagine Saline
Celebrate National Popcorn Day at Emagine Saline. Guests will receive a free small 85oz. classic movie-style popcorn on Thursday, January 19, in celebration of National Popcorn Day.
Enjoy Hollywood’s favorite snack while you watch a movie at your favorite Emagine location.
There is one free small popcorn per guest. Guests can upgrade to caramel, cheddar or OliveEpop popcorn for a small fee.
Movies playing include:
- A Man Called Otto
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- House Party
- M3GAN
- Missing
- Plane
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Whale