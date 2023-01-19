Weekend forecast for Saline This Weekend: Chilly but Mild, With a Chance for Snow Sunday

Ever since Christmas, it's been pretty mild. That trend continues this weekend, though we might see snow Sunday.

Weekend weather: Friday, Jan 20 - Sunday, Jan 22

Friday January 20

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 37° Low: 27° with a 71% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WNW.

Saturday January 21

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 35° Low: 29° with a 7% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday January 22

Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the afternoon.

High: 35° Low: 29° with a 63% chance of snow with 5 mph winds from the S.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.