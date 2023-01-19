1-19-2023 11:41pm
Weekend forecast for Saline This Weekend: Chilly but Mild, With a Chance for Snow Sunday
Ever since Christmas, it's been pretty mild. That trend continues this weekend, though we might see snow Sunday.
Weekend weather: Friday, Jan 20 - Sunday, Jan 22
Friday January 20
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 37° Low: 27° with a 71% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WNW.
Saturday January 21
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 35° Low: 29° with a 7% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday January 22
Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the afternoon.
High: 35° Low: 29° with a 63% chance of snow with 5 mph winds from the S.
