HOCKEY: Antonio Giacalone Scores 2 As Saline Doubles Up On Jackson

Antonio Giacalone scored two goals to lead Saline to a 4-2 win over Jackson Thursday at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.

Mateo Iadipaolo (1-1-2) and Andrew Updike also scored for the Hornets. Blake Woodrel, Aidan Granica, and Cameron Merrick also had assists.

Drew Helmer stopped 16 of 18 shots for the victory in goal. Helmer has a 4-1 record.

Giacalone, a freshman, has 9 goals and 10 assists through 15 games. Iadipaolo has 15 goals and 13 assists through 14 games. Updike has 11 goals and 14 assists through 15 games.

Saline improved to 13-2 overall.

Saline plays Woodhaven at 3 p.m., Saturday at Southgate Arena, kicking off a six-game road swing that also features games in Chelsea, Traverse City and Trenton.