Suspect in Pittsfield Township Homicide Found Dead

The man Pittsfield Police identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Plymouth resident Andrea Grant has been found dead.

Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead in Clare, Mich. According to Pittsfield Township Police, a preliminary investigation indicates Elinski died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Police continue to investigate the death of Elinski and Grant.

On Thursday morning, Grant was found dead in a vehicle that was marked with bullet holes. She was found in a vehicle on the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, northwest of the Costco store in Pittsfield Township.

