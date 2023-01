SOUTHGATE - Saline defeated Woodhaven, 7-2, Saturday at Southgate.

The Hornets improved to 14-2-0.

Stats were not available.

Saline has won 8 straight games.

Saline plays Chelsea Jan. 26 at Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Saline is ranked 8th in the Michigan High School Hockey Hub Division 1 rankings.