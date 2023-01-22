WRESTLING: Saline 10th at WWT Clash of Champions, LaFleur Wins Weight Class

The Saline High School wrestling took 10th at the 19-team Warren Woods Turner Clash of Champions tournament Saturday.

Saline finished with 95.5 points. Roosevelt won the tournament with 209 points.

Brice LaFleur, 26-1, defeated Michael Mastaw and took first place in the 106-pound class. Emma Hicks finished eight.

At 120 pounds, Luc LaFleur, 17-14, placed fourth.

In the 132-pound B class, Dylan Crum, 3-0, defeated Lucas Rollan, to win this class.

Cade Umpstead was eighth in the 150-pound division.

Kyle Barbarino placed fifth at 157. Noah Barnett was eighth at 165. Eli Johnson was eighth at 175. Jason Harbach was eighth at 285.