Saline Police & Fire Calls for Service, Jan. 21, 2023

Here are some of the calls for service requested of the Saline Police Department and Saline Fire Department on Jan. 21.

1:08 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical on Lone Oak Drive.

1:28 p.m. - Police dispatched to the west side for a silver Chrysler van weaving in traffic at turning east on to Michigan Avenue at Austin Road.

1:41 p.m. - Fire dispatched to Aspen Road for a residential fire alarm in Lodi Township.

1:58 p.m. - Police dispatched to Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive for a crash. Police closed eastbound Michigan Avenue at the request of Pittsfield Police.

1:58 p.m. p.m. - Fire dispatched to a crash at Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive

4:35 p.m. - Fire dispatched to West Michigan Avenue and Schill Road for a vehicle fully involved a pickup truck. The driver was out of the vehicle. Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and the fire was knocked down quickly.

5:05 p..m. - Police out serving subpoenas.

7:40 p.m. - Police asked to return to the station to take a report from someone who claimed a woman poured pop, candy and other items on her vehicle, perhaps at the Speedway.

9:40 p.m. - Fire and fire dispatched to the 700 block of Valley Circle for someone not alert after taking an edible.

12:35 a.m. - Fire dispatched to EHM Senior Solutions on Russell Street for medical transport.