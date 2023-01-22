1-22-2023 1:38pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 23 - Friday, Jan 27
It's still mild, temperature-wise, but it's going to feel and look a little more like winter this week.
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 23 - Friday, Jan 27
Monday January 23
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 29° with a 18% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the W.
Tuesday January 24
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 39° Low: 29° with a 12% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the WSW.
Wednesday January 25
Snow (2–5 in.) starting in the afternoon.
High: 35° Low: 26° with a 67% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the ENE.
Thursday January 26
Foggy in the morning.
High: 30° Low: 16° with a 45% chance of snow with 12 mph winds from the NW.
Friday January 27
Foggy until evening.
High: 29° Low: 26° with a 25% chance of snow with 15 mph winds from the SW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.