Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 23 - Friday, Jan 27

It's still mild, temperature-wise, but it's going to feel and look a little more like winter this week.

Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 23 - Friday, Jan 27

Monday January 23

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 29° with a 18% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the W.

Tuesday January 24

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 29° with a 12% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the WSW.

Wednesday January 25

Snow (2–5 in.) starting in the afternoon.

High: 35° Low: 26° with a 67% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the ENE.

Thursday January 26

Foggy in the morning.

High: 30° Low: 16° with a 45% chance of snow with 12 mph winds from the NW.

Friday January 27

Foggy until evening.

High: 29° Low: 26° with a 25% chance of snow with 15 mph winds from the SW.

