Saline Students Earn All-State Band and Orchestra Honors

Five Saline High School students earned all-state band and orchestra honors this year.

Neven Rognes (All-State Band - trumpet), David Franklin (All-State Band - trombone), Yohei Kuroda (All-State Band - tuba), Quinton Riggs (All-State Band - French horn) and Tirian Cooper (All-State Orchestra- viola) earned the honors and performed with the Michigan All-State Band and Orchestra at the Michigan Music Educators Conference in Grand Rapids Saturday.

"These amazing young musicians auditioned along with thousands of other students from across the State of Michigan in October. It is a tremendous honor to be selected to perform with the Michigan All-State ensembles and we thank these student musicians for representing Saline High School in the highest-level ensembles in the State," said Nate Lampman, Director of Bands at Saline High School.

Pictured above are Tirian Cooper, Neva Rognes, David Franklin, Yohei Kuroda and Quinton Riggs.