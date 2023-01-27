1-27-2023 3:28am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29
Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors.
Friday January 27
Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m.
High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.
Saturday January 28
Snow (< 1 in.) overnight.
High: 30° Low: 29° with a 39% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.
Sunday January 29
Snow (1–2 in.) in the morning.
High: 34° Low: 19° with a 72% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the N.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.