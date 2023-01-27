Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29

Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29

Friday January 27

Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m.

High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.

Saturday January 28

Snow (< 1 in.) overnight.

High: 30° Low: 29° with a 39% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday January 29

Snow (1–2 in.) in the morning.

High: 34° Low: 19° with a 72% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the N.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.