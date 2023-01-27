SWIM & DIVE: Saline Picks up SEC Win

Will Loveland, Ethan Bull and Liam Russell were double winners Thursday as Saline defeated Lincoln, 140-43 in boys' swim and dive action at Saline High School.

The Hornets won every event.

Saline opened the meet by taking first in the 200-yard medley relay. Diego Valdes, Will Loveland, Deniz Ozil and Ian Bosinger swam the race in 1:45.19.

Junior Nick Twigg won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.52. Josian Bentley took second and Gabriel Romero was fifth.

Junior Ethan Bull won the 200-yard IM in 2:11.28. Nethanyel Sarment was second and Jack Mallon was fourth.

Senior Liam Russell won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.47. Bosinger was second and Elijah Ames was third.

Senior Elijah Gray won the one-meter diving event with 222.15 points. Drew Miller was second with 193.05.

Sophomore Will Loveland won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.12. Alex Fruth was second and Elijah Zaksek was fifth.

Russell's second win came in the 100-yard freestyle (50:04). Bosinger was second and Sarment was third.

Junior Deniz Ozil won the 500-yard freestyle in the state qualifying time of 4:40.58. Valdes as second, Thomas Gunnerson was third, and Marcus Stanis was fourth.

Russell, Sarment, Ozil and Valdes teamed to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:32.28.

Bull's second win came in the backstroke, which he won in 56.47. Twigg was second, Bentley was third and Mallon was fifth.

Loveland's second win came in the 100-yard breaststroke, which he swam in 1:08.73. Zaksek was second, Caleb Summers was third and Chandler Edwards was fourth.

Ames, Twigg, Bentley and Bull won the 400-yard freestyle in 3:40.02.