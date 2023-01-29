Dodge, Raft Among Retiring Saline Area Schools Staff

Jennifer Dodge and Trisha Raft are among the Saline Area Schools staff who are retiring in June.

Dodge teaches at Saline High School while Raft teaches at Woodland Meadows Elementary.

Their retirements were published in the district's human resources report, submitted to the Board of Education by Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis.

Matt Stimac, guidance counselor at Saline Middle School, is resigning in June.

Also leaving the district are Harvest custodian Austi Dykes and Heritage paraeducator Diane O'Leary. Both resigned, effective Jan. 31.

New hires include SHS custodian Hillarie Burghardt, SMS custodian Avery Wiseman, Heritage tutor Danyelle Wilson and bus driver Austin Ritter.