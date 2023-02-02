Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 3 - Sunday, Feb 5

The subfreezing temperatures continue into the weekend but begin to lift as the weekend goes on.

Weekend weather: Friday, Feb 3 - Sunday, Feb 5

Friday February 3

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 17° Low: 9° with a 3% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NW.

Saturday February 4

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 32° Low: 29° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 13 mph winds from the SSW.

Sunday February 5

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 28° with a 15% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the SW.

