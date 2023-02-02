2-02-2023 11:54pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 3 - Sunday, Feb 5
The subfreezing temperatures continue into the weekend but begin to lift as the weekend goes on.
Friday February 3
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 17° Low: 9° with a 3% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NW.
Saturday February 4
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 32° Low: 29° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 13 mph winds from the SSW.
Sunday February 5
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 28° with a 15% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the SW.
