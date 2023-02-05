Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Feb 6 - Fridau, Feb 10

Old man winter must be snowbirding, because the mild weather is returning.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb 7 - Saturday, Feb 11

Monday February 6

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 35° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the ESE.

Tuesday February 7

Rain in the morning.

High: 44° Low: 30° with a 74% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SW.

Wednesday February 8

Rain overnight.

High: 40° Low: 33° with a 45% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSE.

Thursday February 9

Rain until evening.

High: 47° Low: 34° with a 98% chance of rain with 18 mph winds from the SSW.

Friday February 10

Foggy in the evening and overnight.

High: 40° Low: 22° with a 38% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.