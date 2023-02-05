Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Feb 6 - Fridau, Feb 10
Old man winter must be snowbirding, because the mild weather is returning.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb 7 - Saturday, Feb 11
Monday February 6
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 35° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the ESE.
Tuesday February 7
Rain in the morning.
High: 44° Low: 30° with a 74% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SW.
Wednesday February 8
Rain overnight.
High: 40° Low: 33° with a 45% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSE.
Thursday February 9
Rain until evening.
High: 47° Low: 34° with a 98% chance of rain with 18 mph winds from the SSW.
Friday February 10
Foggy in the evening and overnight.
High: 40° Low: 22° with a 38% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the W.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.