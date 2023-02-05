What to do in Saline: Souper Bowl, Trivia Night, Magic Show, Painting Party and More

Here's what is on our calendar this week.

...

12 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Feb 7 - Monday, Feb 13

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed Feb 8 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Twin Cities by Jose Pimienta.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Female Athletes - Wed Feb 8 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

February: The second month of the year.

Astrological signs: Aquarius and Pisces

Holidays: Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, President's Day, Mardi Gras

Famous Birthdays: That's what this week's trivia is about!

Compete against your friends, family, and Cupid for bragging rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Challenges of Grief - Thu Feb 9 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Challenges of Grief: You’ll learn more eye-opening reasons why your pain is so overwhelming. Some of the overlooked, yet common, effects grief has on your mind, body, and spirit. How to get things done when you don’t feel like you have any energy.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do… [more details]

Scrabble Group - Thu Feb 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).

[more details]

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Join the 5th grade bands as they continue on their journey of learning how to make music with their instruments. We are excited to play our first concert featuring full band music as we expand our skills to include dynamics, various articulations and styles. The HS Jazz Bands will perform for the 5th graders and demonstrate these same things in a jazz setting. These concerts are free to the public! [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Feb 9 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Dawn by Octavia E. Butler.

[more details]

Souper Bowl Competition at SASC - Fri Feb 10 11:00 am

SASC

Souper Bowl Competition at SASC, Friday, February 10, 11:00AM-12:30PM. $5 entry, all proceeds benefit Saline Area Senior Center. For info, call 734-429-9274 o visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Painting pARTy Love Grows - Fri Feb 10 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

A painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios for Valentine's Day would be a unique and romantic way to celebrate the holiday with your special someone. The evening will be filled with laughter and creativity as you create a fun painting that you can take home as a reminder of your special Valentine's Day celebration. This event would be perfect for couples, moms/daughters, friends and more! Register at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/63bdd103618346c032bf05f8 [more details]

Mother Son Magic Show at SMS - Fri Feb 10 7:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Mother Son Magic Show with Jasen Magic at Saline Middle School. Friday, February 10, 7:00PM. $20/couple, $5/each additional son. For more info, visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 11 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, eggs, meat, poultry, cheese, baked goods, crafts and fun - all indoors! Come browse in comfort while you check off your grocery list, gift list and support local entrepreneurs. [more details]

Daddy Daughter Dance at Saline Rec Center - Sat Feb 11 4:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Daddy Daughter Dance at Saline Rec Center. Saturday, February 11, 4:30PM-5:45PM, 6:30PM-7:45PM. $30/couple, $10/ each additional daughter. For more info, visit cityofsaline.org/parks or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

The Underground Railroad in Michigan with presenter Carol Mull - Sun Feb 12 2:00 pm

Saline Library

Saline Area Historical Society program, The Underground Railroad in Michigan, with presenter Carol Mull. Sunday, February 12, 2:00PM in the Brecon Room at Saline Library. [more details]

