Emagine Theatre Offering $5 Films, "Cupid's Combo" For Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day celebrate that special someone as you cozy up in comfortable luxury leather recliners at Emagine Theatres.

From Feb. 10 – Feb. 16, guests will be able to see a selection of romantic films for only $5. Cupid’s Combos will also be available from Feb. 10 – 14 for guests looking to enhance the experience with some delicious treats!

For $5 each, guests can watch THE NOTEBOOK or CRAZY RICH ASIANS

And here's the concession deal, available Feb. 10-14. Two 44oz fountain beverages. a choice of a cheese or pepperoni pizza and a giant chocolate chip pizza for $33.25.