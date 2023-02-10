Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb 12

Saturday and Sunday bring sunny skies and a high near 50! OK, so you can't call your snowbird friends and brag, but still! Enjoy.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb 12

Friday February 10

Cloudy throughout the day.

High: 36° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of snow with up to 17 mph winds from the WNW.

Saturday February 11

Clear throughout the day.

High: 42° Low: 25° with a 4% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday February 12

Clear throughout the day.

High: 49° Low: 28° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.