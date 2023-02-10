2-10-2023 1:18am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb 12
Saturday and Sunday bring sunny skies and a high near 50! OK, so you can't call your snowbird friends and brag, but still! Enjoy.
Friday February 10
Cloudy throughout the day.
High: 36° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of snow with up to 17 mph winds from the WNW.
Saturday February 11
Clear throughout the day.
High: 42° Low: 25° with a 4% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday February 12
Clear throughout the day.
High: 49° Low: 28° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WSW.
There you have it!