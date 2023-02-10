What to do in Saline this weekend: Souper Bowl, Magic Show, Daddy-Daughter Dance, Underground Railroad Presentation and More

It's Super Bowl weekend. But that's not the only thing happening.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb 12

Souper Bowl Competition at SASC - Fri Feb 10 11:00 am

SASC

Souper Bowl Competition at SASC, Friday, February 10, 11:00AM-12:30PM. $5 entry, all proceeds benefit Saline Area Senior Center. For info, call 734-429-9274 o visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Mother Son Magic Show at SMS - Fri Feb 10 7:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Mother Son Magic Show with Jasen Magic at Saline Middle School. Friday, February 10, 7:00PM. $20/couple, $5/each additional son. For more info, visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com. [more details]

Painting pARTy Love Grows - Fri Feb 10 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

A painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios for Valentine's Day would be a unique and romantic way to celebrate the holiday with your special someone. The evening will be filled with laughter and creativity as you create a fun painting that you can take home as a reminder of your special Valentine's Day celebration. This event would be perfect for couples, moms/daughters, friends and more! Register at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/63bdd103618346c032bf05f8 [more details]

Lifeguard Training Class at Saline Rec Center - Sat Feb 11 9:00 am

Saline Rec Center

Lifeguard Training Class begins at Saline Rec Center, Saturdays and Sundays, February 11 and 12, February 18 and 19, 9:00AM-3:00PM. For more info, call 734-429-3502 or visit cityofsaline.org/parks [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 11 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, eggs, meat, poultry, cheese, baked goods, crafts and fun - all indoors! Come browse in comfort while you check off your grocery list, gift list and support local entrepreneurs. [more details]

Daddy Daughter Dance at Saline Rec Center - Sat Feb 11 4:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Daddy Daughter Dance at Saline Rec Center. Saturday, February 11, 4:30PM-5:45PM, 6:30PM-7:45PM. $30/couple, $10/ each additional daughter. For more info, visit cityofsaline.org/parks or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

The Underground Railroad in Michigan with presenter Carol Mull - Sun Feb 12 2:00 pm

Saline Library

Saline Area Historical Society program, The Underground Railroad in Michigan, with presenter Carol Mull. Sunday, February 12, 2:00PM in the Brecon Room at Saline Library. [more details]

