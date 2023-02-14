Here's Who's Coming and Going at Saline Area Schools

The following personnel changes were noted in the human resources report of Saline Area Schools Superintendent Curt Ellis, presented to the Saline Board of Education and approved as part of the consent agenda Tuesday evening.

Going

Rick Spicer, grounds lead, operations department, retirement.

Coming

Stepanie Long, ECSE contract teacher at Liberty.

Hanna Paoletti, paraeducator at Saline Middle School.

Cody Pickard, B&G Manager, operations department.

Maxwell Renner, student custodian, operations department.

Ronda Schultz, office assistant, finance department.

Danyelle Wilson, EL Tutor, Heritage

For more job listings at Saline Schools, click here.