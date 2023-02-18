Wife and Mother Pamela Grosshans Was an Educator, Dedicated Community Volunteer

Pamela Ann Grosshans passed away on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family, passing away peacefully.

Pam was born on May 25th, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to William E. and Elenor R. Garrett. A few years later, her family moved to Michigan and Pam grew up in Dearborn. She later moved to the Saline area, where she lived for over 40 years.

Pam was a dedicated educator and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in Reading Education. She taught in elementary schools for several years, and volunteered at pre- and elementary schools later in life.

After taking time off to raise her family, Pam returned to school to earn an Associate’s degree in Information Systems working in that field for 25 years. She spent 20 of those years at Citizens Insurance where she led the effort to update critical software systems for Y2K. She was known for her mantra, “On time, under budget, no errors.” She retired in 2006.

Pam met her husband Bob Grosshans while they were both studying at EMU. The two were happily married for 54 years. They were both actively involved in their community and volunteered at the Saline Celtic Festival for many years, with Pam serving on the Board as Treasurer. She also volunteered at Saline Social Services, serving a term on its board as well.

Pam was fortunate to have traveled widely and visited countries on five continents, always with great travel companions. She loved seeing historical sites and learning about different cultures.

In retirement, Pam enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, reading and volunteering at Paddock Elementary School in Milan. She was an avid reader, believing that reading was a key to success in life.

Pam is survived by her husband Robert F. Grosshans, her son David and daughter-in-law Julia, her daughter Melissa and son-in-law Charlie, as well as her three beloved grandchildren, Charles, Frederick and Penelope.

Pam will be remembered for her intelligence, hard work, dedication to her family, and her kind and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22nd from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, with a Celebration of Life Service taking place at 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Children’s Literacy Network and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may also contribute by visiting https://www.childrensliteracynetwork.org/donate-page Burial will take place privately in the Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. For more information on the service, or to leave a memory on Pam’s Tribute Wall, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.