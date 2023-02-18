Foundation for Saline Area Schools Fundraiser March 4 at Kesington Hotel

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host a fundraiser, “Blue Jeans and Bling,” at the Kensington Hotel on Saturday, March 4. The event will begin with a cocktail hour from 6 - 7 p.m.. with hor d'oeuvres followed by a plated dinner, auction and a live band.

An online auction will begin Feb. 24 and bidding is open to all. A live auction will be held on the night of the event with auctioneer Mr. David Helmer; and Ms. Emily Sickler and Mrs. Kimberly Van Hoek will serve as the Masters of Ceremonies for the evening.

During the live auction, Helmer will auction off two lower-bowl tickets to the June 9 Taylor Swift Concert. You must be present to win the live auction items.

Purchase your tickets for the event here.

The event is co-sponsored by FSAS Platinum sponsors: True Community, Promanas, Qualutions, NewFoundry, SBK Orthodontics, Kelly Orthodontics, and Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack..

For more information, please visit www.supportfsas.org