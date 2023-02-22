BASKETBALL: Saline Falls at Pioneer Despite 25 Points for Sanderson, Hornets Finish 2nd in SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - Pioneer defeated Saline, 53-49, Tuesday, in varsity boys' basketball action at Pioneer High School.

Saline freshman Jonathan Sanderson scored 25 points and had five assists for the Hornets. Dylan Mesman scored 12 points and Zach Fidh scored six.

Saline's record is now 14-6 overall and 9-5 in the SEC Red.

Saline finished tied with Skyline for second place in the SEC Red with a 9-5 record. Huron, 12-1, has clinched the division. Bedford and Pioneer, both with 8-5 records, could both win to create a four-way tie for second.

The Hornets are off until Tuesday, when they host Olivett.