Late Opening for Pittsfield Township Thursday

The Pittsfield Charter Township Municipal Offices will observe a delayed start on Thursday, opening at 10 a.m. to allow time for roads to clear for safe travel. Administrative staff will provide services remotely via email and phone.

Please use the following contact information to reach out to departments for assistance:

General Inquiries info@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135

Supervisor’s Office supervisor@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135

Clerk’s Office clerk@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3120

Treasurer’s Office treasurer@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3140

Assessing assessing@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3115

Building Services building@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3125

Code Enforcement codeenforcement@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.2111

Community Development info@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135

Human Resources hr@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3137

Municipal Services/Planning planning@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3130

Parks & Recreation recreation@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.2120

Public Safety publicsafety@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.4911

Utilities utilities@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3105

Utilities Emergencies (Water/Sewer) 734.822.2107

Any morning programming at the Pittsfield Township Community Center/Vickie Milkey Senior Center will be cancelled or delayed for Thursday with activities open again at 10:00 AM.

All non-administrative emergency services and operations such as Public Safety patrols and services will remain uninterrupted.

If you have any questions, please contact info@pittsfield-mi.gov; 734.822.3135.