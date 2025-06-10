Residents Want Cole in Manager Interviews, Hiring Process Appears Stalled

What's going on with the city's search for a new city manager?

As far as we know, it's at a standstill.

13 days ago, the city council was scheduled to meet at a special meeting to weigh the four candidates it interviewed for the job. That meeting was canceled due to a conflict, according to Mayor Brian Marl.

The previous day, Marl met with downtown business and property owners at Saline Presbyterian Church. They voiced their displeasure that the hiring process had progressed this far without the inclusion of Acting City Manager Elle Cole.

Three members of the city council had previously voiced concerns that the city manager search committee had excluded Cole from the final four candidates who were placed before the council for an interview.

Nearly two weeks later, there's no visible evidence of progress in the process.

Council met in closed session for nearly 3 hours and took no action when it returned to open session, other than to listen to public comments and then close the meeting.

Marl and Councillors Nicole Rice and Chuck Lesch served on the manager search committee.

During public comment, council was criticized for excluding Cole from the process.

Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street, spoke on behalf of many downtown business owners and property owners, urging the council to change its course and interview Cole for the position.

"There is a clear and growing consensus that Celine needs a leader with emotional intelligence, strong communication skills and a genuine commitment to community connections - traits Miss Cole has consistently demonstrated in her role as acting city manager," Dettling said.

Cole came to Saline as treasurer. Last year, she added deputy city manager to her title. When Colleen O'Toole resigned as city manager, Cole became acting city manager.

"Her leadership has been visible, approachable, and responsive. These are soft skill qualities which have been proven over and over again to distinguish excellent and outstanding candidates," Dettling said. "They are also exactly what our divided community needs to begin healing and moving forward."

Tyler Kinley owns a significant amount of property in downtown Saline. He's worked with Cole on a public space project behind Murphy's Crossing (The buildings that are home to Mac's and Carrigan Cafe among others)

"Working with Elle Cole was phenomenal. The project would not occur without her," Kinley said "I can say wholeheartedly that my confidence in the project and the trust I have in the city is shaken by the fact that she wasn't given an opportunity to interview."

Kinley said he'd never seen so much community support for a city employee.

"To not make it to the final interview speaks volumes in a way that is not positive and damages the faith we have in the process," Kinley said.

Several others also spoke in support of including Cole in the process, including the owners of Brecon Grille and Fine Print Bookshop.

During the council meeting, Marl, Rice and Councillor Jenn Harmount spoke about elements of the situation.

Harmount said she appreciated the work of the consultant and search committee, but said she wanted better insight into how it made its decision. In particular, she said she wanted more information about the data that was used.

Rice said she appreciated public feedback from the downtown businesses, but said the feedback was just one aspect and she had to consider the needs of the entire city.

Rice also again took issue with the pointed criticism Girbach aimed at Marl and Rice.

"When one city councilor makes unsubstantiated and disparaging statements to the public, it's not only disruptive to the democratic process it's also just disruptive to the public trust, and I think that's where we are here," Rice said.

Rice and Marl have not explained publicly to city council why they chose to hold Cole back in the process. Marl is known for his bewildering and controversial decisions. Rice, however, was considered a big booster of downtown. Those same people who viewed Rice as a supporter are now disappointed by her decision.

Following the long closed session, several people spoke about the subject during public comment.

Dettling spoke again, and took issue with Rice's comment, which she took as belittling the importance of the people she spoke for.

"First of all, several of the people who signed the letter I read earlier are outside of downtown. Secondly, saying that downtown is one aspect of this position is like saying that your heart is only one part of your body," Dettling said. "When you make statements reducing the value of the people who run the businesses in this community, or their opinions, that's also very hurtful."

Tramane Halsh, who is planning to run for council, said the ordeal was reflecting poorly on the community.

"I am incredibly disappointed as a citizen and as a city employee. I am someone who values honesty and transparency," he said.

City resident Libby Williams also spoke.

"The integrity of this office has been called into question and I would like everyone to really look and see what has been reflected back up on you," Williams said.

Marl did address some of the comments. He said he expected clarity on the city manager hiring process in the very near future - he later went on to say as soon as Wednesday.

Marl, like Rice, also took aim at the comments Girbach and, perhaps, some members of the public had made.

He said it's clear the seven members of council often disagree.

"There have been times where I questioned the judgment and the priorities of my colleagues, but I'm really proud to say that I have never questioned their integrity," Marl said. "If you want to disagree with us on judgment, that's perfectly appropriate. But to impugn integrity and character, I think is a little bit beyond the pale."

