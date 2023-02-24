Washtenaw County and American Red Cross open overnight warming center

While some households have had their power restored since yesterday, just over 65k DTE customers and 4k Consumers Energy Customers are still without power. Modest restoration estimates report a return of power on Sunday.

Washtenaw County and the America Red Cross will operate an overnight warming center from 6:00 pm tonight through 8:00 am tomorrow morning at the Learning Resource Center (4135 Washtenaw). Basic needs will be addressed including blankets, water, heat, and ready-to-eat meals.

“No one was turned away last night so that means it was a success,” said Administrator Gregory Dill of the overnight warming center at the Eagle Crest Conference Center, which closed this morning. “We’re adapting and have coordinated two other sites, one in the eastern county and one out west, to continue to provide basic needs for families. This is our priority until the power is restored to every home.”

In addition to the temporary warming centers sites, several other daytime winter havens and overnight centers are available throughout the County:

- Delonis Center (312 W. Huron St.) – beginning at 7pm nightly, open through March 31,2023 (City of Ann Arbor)

- Northside Community Center (809 Taylor St.) - open through Sunday at noon (City of Ann Arbor)

- Lord of Light Lutheran Church (801 S. Forest Ave.) - open through Sunday at 10 a.m.

Winter Havens Open during their regular business hours

- Ann Arbor District Library (all locations)

- Ypsilanti District Library (all locations),

- Briarwood Mall

- Northville Library

- Saline Library