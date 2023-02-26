HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Woodhaven to Advance to Regional Final

BRIGHTON - Saline defeated Woodhaven, 10-4, in the regional semifinal Saturday afternoon at Kensington Valley Ice House.

Blake Woodrel scored twice and had an assist to lead the Hornet attack.

Saline (20-5-1) will play Brighton (19-7) in the region final at 6 p.m., March 1, at Kensington Valley Ice House. Brighton defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 14-0, in the other semifinal.

The Hornets knew they were the favorite in Saturday's contest after their 7-2 win over Woodhaven on Jan. 21. And early in the game, the Hornets demonstrated their favored status.

FULL GALLERY HERE

Just 2:15 in the game, Gavin Bird won a board battle, skated through the faceoff circle and fired a wristshot past the Woodhaven goalie for a 1-0 lead.

"I really liked the way we played tonight - especially early in the game. We were ready for the game," Saline coach Kyle Zagata said.

Moments later, on the powerplay, Mateo Iadipaolo, in the left faceoff circle, took a pass from Aidan Granica and beat the goalie shortside with a quick snapshot.

The Blake Woodrel-Iadipaolo-Andrew Updike line dominated most of their shifts. Less than a minute later, the line worked over the Warriors and the shift concluded with Iadipaolo passing through the slot to Woodrel for the backdoor tap-in. Saline led 3-0.

Late in the period defenseman Cameron Merrick led a rush up the ice and whistled a shot past the goalie to make it 4-0.

Woodhaven replied just 9 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Woodrel made it 5-1 with 1:10 to play in the period. The line spent the entire shift in the Warrior zone, wearing down their opponents. Woodrel backhanded a bouncing back past the goalie.

Colman McNamara scored the prettiest goal of the game to give Saline a 6-1 lead in the second period. He sprinted up the middle, split the defense, danced around one defenseman and then beat the goalie.

The Hornets, who got a little sloppier with the puck late in the first, gave that goal back with a turnover.

Aidan Granica got it right back for Saline, with a goal that was nearly as pretty as McNamara's. He entered the zone innocently on the right wing, with three Warriors in front of him. He got a step on the first Warrior, dangled around the second Warror and then ripped a shot past the goalie before the third Warrior could touch him. Saline led 7-2.

Antonio Giacalone made it 8-2 when he got his own rebound at fired it past the goalie's blocker.

Ethan Gilavich forced a turnover and scored for Woodhaven late in the second period to make it 8-3.

Gilavich opened the scoring in the third period to make it 8-4.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1629586689411653635 -->

Bryce Ronewicz answered for Saline on the powerplay, with a heavy shot from a bad angle that went off the goalie's mask and in. The goalie never returned to the game.

Tristan Trier completed the scoring for Saline, stuffing a rebound in the net for Saline's 10th goal.

FULL GALLERY HERE