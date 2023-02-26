HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Woodhaven to Advance to Regional Final
BRIGHTON - Saline defeated Woodhaven, 10-4, in the regional semifinal Saturday afternoon at Kensington Valley Ice House.
Blake Woodrel scored twice and had an assist to lead the Hornet attack.
Saline (20-5-1) will play Brighton (19-7) in the region final at 6 p.m., March 1, at Kensington Valley Ice House. Brighton defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 14-0, in the other semifinal.
The Hornets knew they were the favorite in Saturday's contest after their 7-2 win over Woodhaven on Jan. 21. And early in the game, the Hornets demonstrated their favored status.
Just 2:15 in the game, Gavin Bird won a board battle, skated through the faceoff circle and fired a wristshot past the Woodhaven goalie for a 1-0 lead.
"I really liked the way we played tonight - especially early in the game. We were ready for the game," Saline coach Kyle Zagata said.
Moments later, on the powerplay, Mateo Iadipaolo, in the left faceoff circle, took a pass from Aidan Granica and beat the goalie shortside with a quick snapshot.
The Blake Woodrel-Iadipaolo-Andrew Updike line dominated most of their shifts. Less than a minute later, the line worked over the Warriors and the shift concluded with Iadipaolo passing through the slot to Woodrel for the backdoor tap-in. Saline led 3-0.
Late in the period defenseman Cameron Merrick led a rush up the ice and whistled a shot past the goalie to make it 4-0.
Woodhaven replied just 9 seconds later to make it 4-1.
Woodrel made it 5-1 with 1:10 to play in the period. The line spent the entire shift in the Warrior zone, wearing down their opponents. Woodrel backhanded a bouncing back past the goalie.
Colman McNamara scored the prettiest goal of the game to give Saline a 6-1 lead in the second period. He sprinted up the middle, split the defense, danced around one defenseman and then beat the goalie.
The Hornets, who got a little sloppier with the puck late in the first, gave that goal back with a turnover.
Aidan Granica got it right back for Saline, with a goal that was nearly as pretty as McNamara's. He entered the zone innocently on the right wing, with three Warriors in front of him. He got a step on the first Warrior, dangled around the second Warror and then ripped a shot past the goalie before the third Warrior could touch him. Saline led 7-2.
Antonio Giacalone made it 8-2 when he got his own rebound at fired it past the goalie's blocker.
Ethan Gilavich forced a turnover and scored for Woodhaven late in the second period to make it 8-3.
Gilavich opened the scoring in the third period to make it 8-4.
Bryce Ronewicz answered for Saline on the powerplay, with a heavy shot from a bad angle that went off the goalie's mask and in. The goalie never returned to the game.
Tristan Trier completed the scoring for Saline, stuffing a rebound in the net for Saline's 10th goal.
|First Period
|2:15 SAL
|Gavin Bird
|1-0
|6:55 SAL
|Mateo Iadipalo
|(Aidan Granica, Blake Woodrel)
|2-0
|7:43 SAL
|Blake Woodrel
|(Mateo Iadipaolo, Andrew Updike)
|3-0
|14:47 SAL
|Cameron Merrick
|(Cullen Ellis, Giuseppe Giacalone)
|4-0
|14:56 WOOD
|Connor Gibson
|(Andrew Gibson)
|4-1
|15:50 SAL
|Blake Woodrel
|(Andrew Updike, Max Sorel)
|5-1
|Second Period
|3:21 SAL
|Colman McNamara
|(Gavin Bird, Max Muir)
|6-1
|4:52 WOOD
|Hayden Andrews
|6-2
|9:46 SAL
|Aidan Granica
|7-2
|14:27 SAL
|Antonio Giacalone
|(Aidan Granica)
|8-2
|14:53 WOOD
|Ethan Gilavich
|(Hayden Andrews)
|8-3
|Third Period
|4:34 WOOD
|Ethan Gilavich
|8-4
|6:51 SAL
|Bryce Ronewicz
|(Max Sorel, Cullen Ellis)
|9-4
|7:05 SAL
|Tristan Trier
|(Giuseppe Giacaline, Colman McNamara_
|10-4