2-26-2023 11:55pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Feb 27 - Friday, Mar 3
What does mother nature have in store for us this week? Have a look.
Monday February 27
Rain (with a chance of 1–3 in. of snow) throughout the day.
High: 36° Low: 31° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the E.
Tuesday February 28
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 45° Low: 33° with a 38% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WNW.
Wednesday March 1
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 55° Low: 32° with a 57% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.
Thursday March 2
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 40° Low: 23° with a 33% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the N.
Friday March 3
Heavy snow (3–6 in.) and dangerously windy until evening.
High: 32° Low: 26° with a 81% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the ENE.
