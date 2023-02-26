Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Feb 27 - Friday, Mar 3

What does mother nature have in store for us this week? Have a look.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Feb 27 - Friday, Mar 3

Monday February 27

Rain (with a chance of 1–3 in. of snow) throughout the day.

High: 36° Low: 31° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the E.

Tuesday February 28

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 45° Low: 33° with a 38% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WNW.

Wednesday March 1

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 55° Low: 32° with a 57% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.

Thursday March 2

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 40° Low: 23° with a 33% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the N.

Friday March 3

Heavy snow (3–6 in.) and dangerously windy until evening.

High: 32° Low: 26° with a 81% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the ENE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.