What to do in Saline: Footloose The Musical, Winter Concert, Scam Prevention, FSAS Gala, Friday Art and More

16 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Feb 27 - Sunday, Mar 5

FEATURED EVENTS

SHS Drama Club Presents Footloose - Fri Mar 3 7:30 pm

Saline High School

The SHS Drama Club presents... Footloose the musical March 3rd-5th. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the strict local laws, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid… [more details]

Other Events

Saline District Library

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.Click here to register. [more details]

Resist Scams Workshop with Presenter Julie Bykowski - Tue Feb 28 10:00 am

SASC

Taking Action to Resist or Respond to Scams with Presenter Julie Bykowski at SASC. Tuesday, February 28, 10:00AM-11:00AM. Free to members. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for info. [more details]

LifeChoices Webinar by EHM Senior Solutions - Tue Feb 28 12:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home.

Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes.

Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.

LifeChoices® is brought… [more details]

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Join the 6th Grade Bands in their Winter Concert featuring music by Randall D. Standridge, Robert W. Smith, Bob Phillips and Brian Balmages. The MS Jazz Bands will perform for the 6th graders in their first performance of the year. [more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga at SASC - Wed Mar 1 4:15 pm

SASC

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates at Saline Area Senior Center. Wednesdays, March 1-April 26, 4:15PM-5:15PM. $56/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Trivia Night! Nuts About Nuts - Wed Mar 1 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

First you take the peanuts and you crack ‘em, you crack ‘em,you crack ‘em, crack ‘em, crack ‘em.Peanut, peanut butter!And jelly.Peanut, peanut butter!And jelly.

Today is National Peanut Butter Day - which means this trivia is going to be NUTS! So grab a handful of pistachios, some cashew milk, and a jar of your favorite peanut butter, it's trivia time! Compete against your friends, family, and Mr. Peanut for… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Grief and Your Relationships - Thu Mar 2 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grief and Your Relationships: You’ll find out how the death of a loved one affects your friendships. Why solitude can be a blessing and a curse. How to deal with friends who don’t understand your grief.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find… [more details]

Heritage School Virtual Transition Night - Thu Mar 2 6:30 pm

Heritage School

Heritage School Virtual Transition Night, 6:30PM. For 3rd grade students transitioning to 4th grade in Fall 2023. [more details]

Take a Seat Yoga at SASC - Fri Mar 3 11:30 am

SASC

Take a Seat Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates at SASC. Fridays, March 3-April 28. 11:30AM-12:30AM. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Spring Concert at SASC - Fri Mar 3 12:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Spring Concert with Alicia Doudna, violin, and Andrew Kratzat, bass, at Saline Area Senior Center. Friday, March 3, 12:30PM-2:00PM. Free to members. [more details]

Learn to Sew at The Quilting Season, Session Two: Monster Pillow - Fri Mar 3 4:15 pm

The Quilting Season

Learn to sew with a sewing machine at the Quilting Season. Session Two: Make a monster pillow. Ages 9-11. March 3, 4:15-PM-6:15 PM. $25/session. Class size is limited. For more info, call 734-429-2900. [more details]

First Friday Art Adventure Night - Fri Mar 3 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Parents enjoy an evening out on the town and drop your child off at the studio from 6-9 pm. (ages 5-11). First Friday Art Adventure Night includes arts and crafts, games, and fun making new friends. Register at:https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/63d2dabba04b8650fe458f6a [more details]

FSAS Blue Jeans and Bling Fundraiser - Sat Mar 4 6:00 pm

The Kensington Hotel

Mark your calendars for Foundation for Saline Area Schools "Blue Jeans and Bling" Fundraiser. March 4, 6:00:PM-10:00PM. The Kensington Hotel, Ann Arbor. More info coming soon! [more details]

SHS Drama Club presents Footloose The Musical - Sat Mar 4 7:00 pm

Saline High School

SHS Drama Club presents Footloose The Musical - Sat Mar 4 7:00 pm

Saline High School

SHS Drama Club Presents Footloose the Musical - Sun Mar 5 2:00 pm

Saline High School

SHS Drama Club Presents Footloose the Musical - Sun Mar 5 2:00 pm

Saline High School

