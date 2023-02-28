Ruby Phillips, 96, Was a Devoted Mother and Grandmother

Ruby Ellen Phillips, age 96 passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Daughter of the late Edward and Lily (Jones) Whitford, Ruby was born on April 5, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ruby married Edward W. Phillips on June 19, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death on October 13, 1981. Together they raised their three sons in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ruby was a devoted mother and grandmother, attending family gatherings, athletic and school events with enthusiasm.

Ruby is survived by three sons and their wives. John (Leslie) Phillips, Mark (Melissa) Phillips and Matthew (Lori) Phillips. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Her grandchildren were a source of great pride and joy. Grant (Brooke) Phillips, Claire Phillips, Meredith Phillips, Madison (Tyler) Wood, Michael Phillips, Rachel Phillips and Craig Phillips.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Private graveside services will be held at Arborcrest Cemetery in Ann Arbor.

The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff members of Arbor Hospice and Love and Care Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ruby’s name to Love and Care Assisted Living or Arbor Hospice. To leave a memory you have of Ruby, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.