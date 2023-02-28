Saline Spring Craft Show Feature: Donnibelle Studio

Like the first sighting of a robin, the Saline Spring Craft Show is an annual event that suggests the end of winter and nature springing back to life.

The annual Spring Craft Show takes place at Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Road, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4.

Over 150 crafters are expected at this year's event. They'll be selling jewelry, quilts, décor, baskets, candles, furniture and more.

Today we feature Donnibelle Studio.

Crafter: Dawn Quick

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Ind.

Booth: 69

Website: Donnibelle Studio

What you'll find at their booth.

Tiny handsewn bunnies, mice, piggies, & goats created in felt. Repurposed items & jewelry.

What do you love about the Saline Craft Show?

All of the hand selected crafters are the best of the best. The variety is endless!

Donnibelle Studio's Showstopper?

New are the Mer-mice. These are hand-sewn mermaid mice sitting on vintage shells & embellished with vintage plastic greens, tiny shells & flowers. They sit approximately 4 inches tall.