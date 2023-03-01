BASKETBALL: Saline Wins 15th Game of the Season on Senior Night

Saline's boys' basketball program celebrated senior night by winning its 15th game of the season, 65-44, over Olivet.

At 15-6, the Hornets have more regular season wins than they've had in any regular season in 13 years (as far back as the MHSAA website records go) - although the regular season was extended by two games this season. Last year's team won 14 regular season games.

Saline has one more regular season game at home to Plymouth Christian Academy Thursday before the Hornets begin the playoffs against Pioneer next Wednesday at Lincoln High School.

Before Tuesday's varsity contest began, the basketball team honored its three seniors, Zach Fidh, Garrett Baldwin and Wynter Burnett.

Fidh led the Hornets with 16 points. Burnett scored 11. Baldwin scored six. Jonathan Sanderson (11 points), Dylan Mesman (eight points), Peyton Widen (six points), Brad Leventhal (four points) and Harisson Rogers (two points) also scored for the Hornets.

Saline basketball senior Zach Fidh is pictured with his family.

Saline basketball senior Garrett Baldwin is pictured with his family.

Saline basketball senior Wynter Burnett is pictured with his family.

Fidh opened the scoring with a three-pointer.

Sanderson made it 5-2 with a baseline jump shot.

Burnett put back a rebound to make it 7-2.

Burnett made it 9-4 with another basket inside the paint.

Dylan Mesman added two late baskets from inside the paint to give Saline a 13-8 lead the Hornets carried into the second quarter.

Olivet opened the second quarter with a point from the free throw line. Saline followed with a 12-point run ignited by baskets by Burnett and Sanderson. Widen hit the first of his two second-quarter threes to make it 20-9.

After another basket by Sanderson, Widen hit a three from the opposite corner to give Saline a 25-9 lead.

After a basket by Olivet ended Saline's run, Burnett showed he can also score from distance - hitting a three.

Before the half, Rogers scored on a pull-up jumper to make it 30-12.

Mesman opened the third quarter scoring with a hard-working basket to make it 32-12.

Burnett attempted a dunk and was fouled at the last second as the ball rimmed out. He went 1-for-2 from the line and Saline led 33-14.

Fidh, who finished the game with three triples, scored from distance to make it 36-14. The Hornet scoring went dry for for a spell before Sanderson resurrected the offense in the final minute.

First, he hit a three on a contested jump shot.

Then the Hornets wheeled the ball around the perimeter before Widen found Sanderson open along the baseline for a basket. Saline led 41-22 and took a 41-25 into the fourth.

Fidh and Mesman traded baskets with Olivet to open the quarter.

Baldwin scored on a high speed drive through the paint to make it 47-32.

For the next couple minutes it was the Zach Fidh show. He made a layup and hit the "and one" free throw. Then he made his third triple of the game. He topped that off by going 2-for-2 from the line. Saline led 55-40.

Burnett scored again to make it 57-40.

Baldwin went 4-for-4 from the line to make it 61-43

Leventhal scored two layups late in the game to cap the scoring for the Hornets.