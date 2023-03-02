Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 3 - Sunday, Mar 5

Batten down the hatches. We've got weather incoming.

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 3 - Sunday, Mar 5

Friday March 3

Rain (with a chance of 2–5 in. of snow) throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 30° with a 92% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the ENE.

Saturday March 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 41° Low: 31° with a 55% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday March 5

Foggy in the afternoon.

High: 41° Low: 31° with a 20% chance of snow with 6 mph winds from the W.

