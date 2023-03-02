What to do in Saline this weekend: Footloose, Fish Fry, FSAS Fundraiser and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 3 - Sunday, Mar 5

FEATURED EVENTS

SHS Drama Club Presents Footloose - Fri Mar 3 7:30 pm

Saline High School

The SHS Drama Club presents... Footloose the musical March 3rd-5th. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the strict local laws, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid… [more details]

Other Events

Take a Seat Yoga at SASC - Fri Mar 3 11:30 am

SASC

Take a Seat Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates at SASC. Fridays, March 3-April 28. 11:30AM-12:30AM. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Spring Concert at SASC - Fri Mar 3 12:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Spring Concert with Alicia Doudna, violin, and Andrew Kratzat, bass, at Saline Area Senior Center. Friday, March 3, 12:30PM-2:00PM. Free to members. [more details]

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 3 4:00 pm

Saline

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $15 (seniors age 60 & over, $10; kids ages 6-12, $10; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Learn to Sew at The Quilting Season, Session Two: Monster Pillow - Fri Mar 3 4:15 pm

The Quilting Season

Learn to sew with a sewing machine at the Quilting Season. Session Two: Make a monster pillow. Ages 9-11. March 3, 4:15-PM-6:15 PM. $25/session. Class size is limited. For more info, call 734-429-2900. [more details]

FSAS Blue Jeans and Bling Fundraiser - Sat Mar 4 6:00 pm

The Kensington Hotel

Mark your calendars for Foundation for Saline Area Schools "Blue Jeans and Bling" Fundraiser. March 4, 6:00:PM-10:00PM. The Kensington Hotel, Ann Arbor. More info coming soon! [more details]

SHS Drama Club presents Footloose The Musical - Sat Mar 4 7:00 pm

Saline High School

The SHS Drama Club presents... Footloose the musical March 3rd-5th. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the strict local laws, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid… [more details]

SHS Drama Club Presents Footloose the Musical - Sun Mar 5 2:00 pm

Saline High School

The SHS Drama Club presents... Footloose the musical March 3rd-5th. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the strict local laws, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid… [more details]

