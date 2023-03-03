City, Schools Prepare for Potential Snow Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1 p.m., Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to the warning, 6-10 inches of wet heavy snow is likely. Winds may gust as high as 35-45 miles per hour.

According to the NWS, drivers should expect a rapid deterioration of travel conditions during the late afternoon - affecting the evening commute.

Most of the snow is expected to fall Friday in the afternoon and evening before tapering off after midnight.

Wind gusts may impair visibility. Isolated power outages are possible due to the heavy snow and high winds.

Motorists are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Here's how the City of Saline and Saline Area Schools are prepping for the storm: