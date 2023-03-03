Foundation for Saline Area Schools Auction is Live

The Foundation for Saline Area School's "Blue Jeans & Bling" silent auction is now open to everyone. You don't need to be present at the foundation's Blue Jeans & Bling event Saturday at The Kensington Hotel to win.

With 120 packages, you are sure to find something you like and it benefits SAS students too. It's a win/win! Start your bidding here!

Auction items include:

Detroit Grand Prix tickets.

Dental service from Dr. Sylvie Sarment and Dr. Katherine Kelly.

A Frankenmuth family package.

Pizza for a year from Mancino's.

The live auction, conducted by David Helmer, will feature Taylor Swift tickets, rental of Emagine Theatre, a Lake Michigan house for a week, and a Michigan football experience package.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools funds educational initiatives throughout the school district.