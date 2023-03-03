Foundation for Saline Area Schools Auction is Live
The Foundation for Saline Area School's "Blue Jeans & Bling" silent auction is now open to everyone. You don't need to be present at the foundation's Blue Jeans & Bling event Saturday at The Kensington Hotel to win.
With 120 packages, you are sure to find something you like and it benefits SAS students too. It's a win/win! Start your bidding here!
Auction items include:
- Detroit Grand Prix tickets.
- Dental service from Dr. Sylvie Sarment and Dr. Katherine Kelly.
- A Frankenmuth family package.
- Pizza for a year from Mancino's.
The live auction, conducted by David Helmer, will feature Taylor Swift tickets, rental of Emagine Theatre, a Lake Michigan house for a week, and a Michigan football experience package.
The Foundation for Saline Area Schools funds educational initiatives throughout the school district.