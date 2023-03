Benny's will be closed Saturday morning due to the most recent power outage in downtown Saline.

The company announced the closure on its Facebook Page.

A heavy, wet snow blanketed Southeast Michigan Friday evening, felling power lines and trees.

It's the second straight weekend of widespread power outages in the Saline area.