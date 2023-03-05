Your Saline weather forecast for this week

After back-to-back weekends of ice and snow, it's going to warm up this week. There won't be many signs left of Friday's blizzard by Tuesday.

Weather outlook for this week

Monday March 6

Possible light rain until evening.

High: 42° Low: 31° with a 89% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the E.

Tuesday March 7

Clear throughout the day.

High: 43° Low: 26° with a 31% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the NNE.

Wednesday March 8

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 43° Low: 25° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the NNE.

Thursday March 9

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 44° Low: 31° with a 4% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the ENE.

Friday March 10

Foggy in the evening.

High: 48° Low: 26° with a 35% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the ESE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.