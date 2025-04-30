Saline's Golf Teams Continue Strong Play

Saline has had another busy and exciting week.

At the Jim Bennett Invitational at West Shore Country Club in Grosse Ile, the Saline team shot 315 to finish third to Grosse Ile (312) and Lumen Christie (309).

Jack McFarlane led the tournament at -1 through 10 holes but ran into a couple of tough holes and finished fourth at 76, earning all-tournament honors. Freshman Eddie Robbins shot 75 and finished second overall.

"Both of these guys are new to our program this year and have really given us a boost. With our very good group of returning players alongside these guys, we are doing some really good things so far this year. We are currently ranked 10th in the state which is very exciting," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Also golfing were Harper Hummel, 81, Ben Holloway, 83 and Micah Gray and Haidren Stewart, 84.

A second Saline team golfed Tecumseh Invite at the Tecumseh Golf Club, shooting 363 to finish sixth.

The team was led by Keegan Cahill who shot a very good score of 78 on an extremely difficult course to finish tied for second overall in the tournament and make the All-Tournament Team.

Jack Boyle shot 91, Peyton Cundiff, 96, Blair Higgins, 98 and Daniel Lemmerhirt, 110.

"What a great day for Keegan. He has been working hard and he is playing well. Tecumseh Golf Club is known for its challenging greens, and Keegan had only 25 putts, which is great," Williams-Hoak said.

Saline's third team played at the Blue Devil Invitational at the Country Club of Detroit. Saline shot 337 to finish 10th in a talented field.

Leo Sotiropoulos was the low Hornet with a very good score of 78, which, because of the talent of the field, was tied for 21st.

Eric Friedholm and Carter Ennis shot 85, Samir Sankaran shot 89 and Alex Dobson shot 89.

"Leo is another new member of our team and he is playing well. He has put himself right in the mix of our top guys, so it will be exciting to watch him and the other guys continue to improve and compete." Williams Hoak said.

Saline played the Hills of Lenawee for an SEC match against Adrian and Tecumseh on Tuesday.

"It was very windy and the course was extremely challenging but both teams came away with two wins to improve to 4-0 in SEC play," Williams-Hoak said.

The varsity team shot 165 to Tecumseh's 167 and Adrian's 185. Robbins, a freshman, shot 39 to leader the way. He won his match against Adrian and was second to Tecumseh. Hummel shot 41, Stewart, 42, Holloway and McFarlane, 43, and Cahill, 44.

"It was a different kind of golf out there for the guys, something they are not used to. Because of the conditions, you could hit a perfect shot and have it not end up on the green because of the wind and the extremely hard greens. It was a real challenge but they did just enough to get the wins and learn al ot about how to play in these challenging conditions," Williams-Hoak said. "I was also very happy with how Eddie's round went. He started off with a double bogey and then a bogey but then finished the last 7 holes in even par. It is so great to see him overcome that adversity at the beginning and then come back."

The JV team won with a score of 130. The other teams did not finalize their scores. Sotiropoulos shot 41 to win both matches. Caden Cahill shot 48 to finish third.

