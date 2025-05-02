Saline Schools Schedule Open House, 2nd Round of Interviews with Superintendent Finalists Kowalski, Steinmetz

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has scheduled community open houses on May 7, 2025, from 4-5 m.for the two finalists for the open superintendency. The final candidates will be available to meet with staff, students, and community members at the Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

Those in attendance will be able to fill out an input form that will then be shared with all the board members.

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has also scheduled the following two candidates for second round interviews.

The

board will interview Rachel Kowalski, Ed.D., Superintendent, Colon

Community School District, at 6 p.m. At 7:15, the board will interview Nicholas Steinmetz, M.A., Superintendent, Madison School District.

Interviews will be held in the Liberty School Board Room.

Staff and the community are encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity to fill out interview feedback forms after each of the interviews. Copies of the feedback forms will be presented to the board.

More News from Saline