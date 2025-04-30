Rowing Team Selling Raffle Tickets to Fund Repairs, Fees
The Saline High School rowing team is selling raffle tickets to fund equipment repairs and regatta fees.
There are two winners of the first prize gift - a big green egg mini Kamado Grill & Smoker, valued at $470.
Second prize is a one-night stay at the Graduate Hotel in Ann Arbor and a $100 gift card at Sava's ($350 value).
Third prize is a $100 gift card to VesterGaard Farms.
Tickets are $15 and they're on sale through May 23. The drawing is May 28 in the SHS Commons. One must not be present to win.
