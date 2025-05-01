Ronald Schofield, Father and Husband, Worked as a General Contractor, Co-Founded Salt Springs Brewery

Ronald Charles Schofield, Jr., age 66 of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27th, 2025 with family by his side. Ron was born on September 5, 1958, in Dearborn, Michigan.

On June 29th, 1993 married Karolynn Kim Fenton.

Ron is survived by his wife, Karolynn Kim Schofield of Saline and daughter, Paris Kim Schofield of Ypsilanti. Other survivors include his brother Mark (Rosa) Schofield of Canton, Randy (Janice) Schofield of Belleville, and Eric Schofield also of Belleville. He was preceded in death by his mother Jeanette S. Schofield and father Ronald C. Schofield Sr.

Ron was one of the owners of Salt Springs Brewery in Saline, which opened on July 31st, 2015. He was the general contractor overseeing the renovation and construction of the brewery. He was passionate about his business and always wanted to ensure the guests' experience was great.

Ron and Karolynn built two homes together, one in Ann Arbor in 1995 and then moved to Saline in 2001, where they built their second home. Just recently, the dream retirement home in Saline came true. The love of designing and building homes was shared when he met Karolynn. During the years of dating and marriage, I saw how dedicated he was to building homes for his clients, family, and friends.

When a vacation was in hand, staying here in Michigan was it. His love for Michigan allowed many family vacations to Lake Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, walking the beaches with his girls and always with a family pet.

Ron was there to lend a hand to anyone who needed help, especially when it involved his tools and skills. His kindness and generosity were always appreciated and will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, May 5, 2025 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Keystone Church, 3375 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176. A Memorial Service will then be held at 5:00 P.M. at the Church. Daniel Barry and Pastor Daniel Whetlor will lead the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to NPR (National Public Radio), P.O. Box 791490, Baltimore, MD 21279-1490 or at https://www.npr.org/about-npr/187533209/individual-gifts To leave a memory you have of Ron, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

