What to do in Saline: Farmers Market Returns to Downtown, Sofia Talvik Concert and More

It's the first full weekend of May. Here's what's on the calendar in Saline.

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 2 - Sunday, May 4

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Milan Garden Club's Annual Perennial Sale - Fri May 2 12:00 pm

775 County St

Friday, May 2, 12-4Saturday, May 3, 9-4; Sunday, May 4, 12-4Sale is in coordination with Milan Historical Society who will be selling hanging baskets. [more details]

An Evening with Sofia Talvik, Sweden's North Sea Siren at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 2 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Once again, Swedish-born singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik is barnstorming across the country in her RV.

Roots music journal No Depression says her songs are “striking in an effervescent and incandescent sort of way.”

PopMatters says the roots music that Talvik develops is of a similar tapestry to Joni Mitchell, tapping into that same knack for soul-stirring clarity and resonance.”

Check out:

"Oh California" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeQU1sIJ60E

and

"Center of the… [more details]

Active Against ALS Twinkie® Run - Sun May 4 12:00 am

Gallup Park

Active Against ALS Twinkie® Run/Walk

Join us for a 5K loop through Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on May 4, 2025, at 9am. Twinkies® will be served along the route and at the end of the race! We encourage festive attire and a lot of fun. Help us raise money for ALS while enjoying some yummy treats!

· Registration is $35 for adults (age 13+) through May 3.· Race Day Registration is $45 for adults (age 13+)Kids 12 and under run for free!!

Resister or donate here!If you have questions,… [more details]

Other Events

The Waterways Subdivision Garage Sale - Fri May 2 9:00 am

The Waterways Subdivision

Fri. and Sat., May 2 & 3 (9 - 4 pm)

Many homes participating (specifically 1220 and 1208 Waterways Dr.) selling quality items (toddler girls clothes and shoes, adult and junior girls name brand clothes, coffee table, desk chair) and all the usual miscellaneous items. Great bargains to be found -- don't miss this one! [more details]

Church-wide Rummage Sale - - Fri May 2 9:00 am

CHURCH-WIDE RUMMAGE SALE

Friday & Saturday May 2 & 3, 2025

9 am to 4pm

Peoples Presbyterian Church, Milan

210 Smith Street (across from Paddock Elementary School)

Hotdog lunch and baked goods available

Easy parking, easy entrance, easy location, easy lunch!

Lots of Treasures - Lots of Bargains!!

DON'T MISS OUT!!!

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 2 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0… [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 2 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 3 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

You've done it. You've made it to summer! Join us downtown for our first week outside. Please note that our location changes to 100 S Ann Arbor St, Parking Lot #4 and hours change to 8am-NOON!For Opening Day we will be joined by Saline Be Green and MSU Master Gardeners for all things ecological! Ask gardening and environmental questions and get experienced answers!The treasure hunt animal will be the cow!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in… [more details]

Bag & Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat May 3 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Find new-to-you items you can repurpose or keep as is!Stuff a minibag full of Red Dot jewelry for $5.Lots of costume jewelry, most of which is $2-5. Most handbags are under $10.

Some designer bags including Coach.

No fee to enter.

All proceeds benefit SASC programming and scholarship fund.We take donations of gently used or new items throughout the year. [more details]

Stand With Trans: Your Family Matters - Sat May 3 9:30 am

Washtenaw Community College

The Stand with Trans, Your Family Matters program is designed to educate and empower parents and caregivers of Transgender & Non-Binary/GNC youth and adolescents. Stand with Trans brings together medical professionals and subject matter experts to provide the information and resources that will help parents/caregivers get a better understanding of gender & sexuality, social and medical transition, and how to best support their loved ones struggling with anxiety and depression.

Main Session… [more details]

Smoky D'z BBQ at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat May 3 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing you all some of the finest smoked BBQ & Sides around💨 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline